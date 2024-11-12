Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Nagapattinam fishermen

Twelve fishermen from Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday (November 11, 2024) evening on charges of trespassing and fishing in the island nation’s waters.

The fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised vessel from the Akkaraipettai fishing harbour late on Sunday (November 10, 2024) night. Coastal Security Group (CSG) sources said they were fishing about 40 nautical miles south-east of Kodiyakarai when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday evening on charges of trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.

The arrested fishermen have been identified as R. Selvanathan, 40, R. Vijayanathan, 37, K. Kuzhandaivelu, 57, R. Bakiyaraj, 43, S. Anandavel, 35, V. Madhavan, 18, M. Iniyavan, 30, K. Sadhan, 26, S. Saravanan, 41, G. Subramanian, 46, P. Senthil, 42, and P. Arumugam, 51.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.