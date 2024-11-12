ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Nagapattinam fishermen

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:20 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised vessel from the Akkaraipettai fishing harbour late on Sunday night

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen and their families stage a rasta roko on the Pamban Road Bridge in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Twelve fishermen from Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday (November 11, 2024) evening on charges of trespassing and fishing in the island nation’s waters. 

The fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised vessel from the Akkaraipettai fishing harbour late on Sunday (November 10, 2024) night. Coastal Security Group (CSG) sources said they were fishing about 40 nautical miles south-east of Kodiyakarai when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday evening on charges of trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.

The arrested fishermen have been identified as R. Selvanathan, 40, R. Vijayanathan, 37, K. Kuzhandaivelu, 57, R. Bakiyaraj, 43, S. Anandavel, 35, V. Madhavan, 18, M. Iniyavan, 30, K. Sadhan, 26, S. Saravanan, 41, G. Subramanian, 46, P. Senthil, 42, and P. Arumugam, 51.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US