Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Nagapattinam fishermen

Twelve fishermen from Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday (November 11, 2024) evening on charges of trespassing and fishing in the island nation’s waters.

The fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised vessel from the Akkaraipettai fishing harbour late on Sunday (November 10, 2024) night. Coastal Security Group (CSG) sources said they were fishing about 40 nautical miles south-east of Kodiyakarai when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday evening on charges of trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.

The arrested fishermen have been identified as R. Selvanathan, 40, R. Vijayanathan, 37, K. Kuzhandaivelu, 57, R. Bakiyaraj, 43, S. Anandavel, 35, V. Madhavan, 18, M. Iniyavan, 30, K. Sadhan, 26, S. Saravanan, 41, G. Subramanian, 46, P. Senthil, 42, and P. Arumugam, 51.