 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Nagapattinam fishermen

The fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised vessel from the Akkaraipettai fishing harbour late on Sunday night

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:20 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen and their families stage a rasta roko on the Pamban Road Bridge in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Fishermen and their families stage a rasta roko on the Pamban Road Bridge in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Twelve fishermen from Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday (November 11, 2024) evening on charges of trespassing and fishing in the island nation’s waters. 

The fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised vessel from the Akkaraipettai fishing harbour late on Sunday (November 10, 2024) night. Coastal Security Group (CSG) sources said they were fishing about 40 nautical miles south-east of Kodiyakarai when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday evening on charges of trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.

The arrested fishermen have been identified as R. Selvanathan, 40, R. Vijayanathan, 37, K. Kuzhandaivelu, 57, R. Bakiyaraj, 43, S. Anandavel, 35, V. Madhavan, 18, M. Iniyavan, 30, K. Sadhan, 26, S. Saravanan, 41, G. Subramanian, 46, P. Senthil, 42, and P. Arumugam, 51.

Published - November 12, 2024 11:18 am IST

Related Topics

India-Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka / fishing industry / arrest / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.