Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 fishermen from Pudukottai district

They had set sail on three mechanised boats from Kottaipattinam and Jegadapattinam coastal villages

Eleven fishermen of Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were fishing near the Neduntheevu on Saturday.

The fishermen had set sail on three mechanised boats from Kottaipattinam and Jegadapattinam coastal villages on Saturday morning.

Coastal Security Group sources said the fishermen were arrested on the charge of trespassing territorial waters.

The arrested fishermen are V. Chinnapandi, C. Manikandan, P. Anthony, S. Mariyappan, M. Sakthibalan, M. Sivalingam, R. Rajaguru, T. Krishnamoorthy, T. Dhanapal, S. Mariyappan and K. Muthukumar.

While eight hailed from Jegadapattinam village, three were from Kottaipattinam village.

The fishermen, along with their boats, were taken to Kankensanthurai harbour by Sri Lankan Navy for inquiry, sources added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 1:08:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sri-lankan-navy-arrests-11-fishermen-from-pudukottai-district/article30834745.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY