Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 fishermen from Pudukottai district

Eleven fishermen of Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were fishing near the Neduntheevu on Saturday.

The fishermen had set sail on three mechanised boats from Kottaipattinam and Jegadapattinam coastal villages on Saturday morning.

Coastal Security Group sources said the fishermen were arrested on the charge of trespassing territorial waters.

The arrested fishermen are V. Chinnapandi, C. Manikandan, P. Anthony, S. Mariyappan, M. Sakthibalan, M. Sivalingam, R. Rajaguru, T. Krishnamoorthy, T. Dhanapal, S. Mariyappan and K. Muthukumar.

While eight hailed from Jegadapattinam village, three were from Kottaipattinam village.

The fishermen, along with their boats, were taken to Kankensanthurai harbour by Sri Lankan Navy for inquiry, sources added.