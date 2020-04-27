Sri Lankan nationals return home

As many as 113 Sri Lankan nationals who got stranded in Tamil Nadu and Kerala due to the national lockdown returned to their country by a repatriation flight on Sunday.

A majority of them were students of various institutions. Sources at the Coimbatore international airport said the Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka, Chennai, arranged the repatriation of the 113 persons. They said that those from Kerala and far away places in Tamil Nadu, namely Chennai, Chidambaram and Theni, were brought to Coimbatore by buses.

The passengers were screened by a team of six doctors at the airport before departure. The medical team was instructed to check if any passenger had fever or symptoms of influenza like illness. All of them were found fit to fly.

A special flight of SriLankan Airlines carrying them departed Coimbatore at 11.05 a.m.

Sources with the SriLankan Airlines said that parents of a few students and an infant were among the 113 persons, who flew back to the island nation.