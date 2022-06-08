Sri Lankan girl with scoliosis undergoes surgery at Chennai hospital

When admitted to Rela Hospital, her spine had a 140-degree bend

A 12-year-old girl with an s-shaped spine due to scoliosis was treated at Rela Hospital.

In a six-hour surgery, a team led by Parthasarathy Srinivasan, senior consultant-orthopaedics, head of Spine Surgery, corrected the spine and she is now able to walk with a straight spine.

Sanvi’s (name changed) parents were not sure of the treatment options available in their country. So they did not seek treatment until a family friend recommended them to Rela Hospital.

Dr. Parthasarathy said: “Saivni had severe deformity of the spine, a 140-degree bend, which looked like an ‘S’. She weighed less than 30 kg and there was a chance of blood loss since her entire blood volume was only 2.5 litres. She had a special condition called neurofibromatosis, which further complicated her primary problem.”

However, a combination of specialities that the hospital used helped Sanvi walk normally, he added.

Srinika, Sanvi’s mother, said her daughter had come with a severe unsightly bend. The tribulations that she underwent for three years were now behind her as Sanvi could walk straight. “She is taller and even stronger than before,” Ms. Srinika said.