Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner D. Venkateshwaran called on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Tuesday.
Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner calls on Governor
CHENNAI,
November 16, 2021 16:22 IST
