Sri Lankan boat with 5 fishermen detained near Kanniyakumari

The Indian Coast Guard said it had detained a mechanised fishing boat with five Sri Lankans off the Kanniyakumari coast.

Sources in the Coast Guard here said the vessel, ICG Shaurya, spotted a boat registered in Sri Lanka fishing 90 nautical miles off the coast of Kanniyakumari on Saturday.

As the boat was reportedly inside Indian waters, it was detained along with its passengers — five Sri Lankan fishermen. The boat is likely to be brought to the Thoothukudi harbour on Sunday.

After being handed over to the Marine Police, they will be questioned and then produced before court.