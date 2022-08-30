Sri Lankan Airlines completes first phase of aid airlift

Murali N. Krishnaswamy Chennai
August 30, 2022 18:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan Airlines has completed the first phase of the airlifting of essential medicines gifted by Indian donors to hospitals in Sri Lanka.

With health-care facilities and hospitals in the island-nation facing a shortage of crucial drugs, the cargo division of the airline, in association with ‘SriLankan Cares’, the carrier’s corporate social responsibility wing, has been transporting medical products donated since June, on its Airbus A320 and A330 flights.

A senior manager of the airline told The Hindu that the freight charges on the consignments of life-saving medicines weighing up to 3,000 kilograms had been waived. Presented by organisations and individuals in Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi and Mumbai, these had been distributed across Sri Lanka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said that from Tamil Nadu, medicines (including antifungals, Forcan and Fresocan) had been contributed by an individual and the Rotary Club of Erode as aid to The National Hospital of Sri Lanka, while medical supplies had been gifted by Fourrts (India) Laboratories (Pvt.) Ltd. and the Christian Medical College, Vellore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The official added that more donations of medicines and medical equipment from India and the rest of the world were expected in the months ahead.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Sri Lanka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app