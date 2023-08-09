Sri Lanka on path of economic recovery: FM Shehan Semasinghe

August 09, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shehan Semasinghe, State Minister of Finance Sri Lanka, said the island nation is on a recovery path after the worst economic crisis it faced in 2022, and there are opportunities for investors to take part in its growth story.

The Sri Lanka government has embarked on a slew of reforms to tide over the crisis in the last 15 months, he said, speaking at Invest Sri Lanka - Investor Forum India in Chennai on Wednesday, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with The Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka and the Colombo Stock Exchange.

Sri Lanka intends to complete its debt restructuring process by the final quarter of 2023. Sri Lanka was in negotiations with India, China, and Thailand in a bid to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Mr. Semasinghe said tourism is a big opportunity, while Sri Lanka is looking to deepen its ties with India in terms of energy and transportation.

Dilshan Wirasekara, Chairman, Colombo Stock Exchange, and Chinthaka Mendis, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka, also spoke about investment opportunities in Lanka.