Sri Lanka mourns Sujith’s death

Most Sri Lankans are unlikely to have heard of Nadukattupatti. But the tragic death of Sujith Wilson has left many across the Palk Strait devastated.

As news of the toddler’s death broke early on Tuesday, messages of grief and shock started filling social media pages in Sri Lanka. The plight of the two-year-old had become a chief concern for many in the island nation over the last couple of days, despite the presidential race dominating social media platforms.

Scores of Sri Lankans cutting across ethnicities and faiths had posted prayers on Facebook and Twitter, expressing the hope that Sujith would somehow be saved. A group of Tamils in Jaffna held silent prayers on Monday for his rescue. The mainstream media gave prominent coverage to the incident. Popular English newspaper Daily Mirror on Tuesday ran a front-page story on the ‘Rescue mission to save toddler’, with a photograph of Sujith. News websites carried reports in both Sinhala and Tamil, with the latest updates on the efforts to save the child. Following the news of Sujith’s death, many Sri Lankans expressed sorrow and sent thoughts and prayers to the bereaved. Some social media users registered their anger and protest at what they described as the failure to respond quickly and efficiently.

Well-known filmmaker Vimukthi Jayasundara said in Sinhala: “Finally, this so-called technology was defeated by a 100-feet-deep hole.”

Mylvaganam Thilakarajah, MP from the central district of Nuwara Eliya, said in a Facebook post in Tamil: “Digging a well is to address a need of humans; closing it if there is no water is a societal responsibility.”

Penning a poignant verse in Tamil, Jaffna-based lawyer Kesavan Sayanthan said: “Nadukattupatti drew attention from every nook and corner of the world; it was gripped in darkness, as the day refused to dawn, for a little boy.”

The hashtag SujithWilson became viral by Tuesday evening, as did the boy’s photographs. Several users shared a cartoon by political cartoonist Namal Amarasinghe — a juxtaposition of a child aspiring to fly high like superman, and sliding down a deep, dark pit, with the captions “their dreams” and “their reality”.