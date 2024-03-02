SRIHER ties up with Colorado State University for courses, research

March 02, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Sri Ramachandra Institute for Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) has tied up with Colorado State University (CSU) for twinning programmes and research.

SRIHER’s Vice-Chancellor Uma Sekar and CSU’s president Amy Parsons exchanged memoranda of understanding (MoU) on Friday.

As per the MoU, from the next academic year, SRIHER’s undergraduate students - in the third and fourth year across the 14 disciplines - could take nine credits (3 online courses) from CSU, enabling them to pursue PG in the university.

The institutions have identified four areas for exchange and transfer of academic credits: engineering, biomedical sciences, public health and medical microbiology. Research collaborations are planned in regenerative and rehabilitative medicine, orthopaedic bioengineering, climate change and human health, genetics and molecular biology, and medical virology.

SRIHER’s Dean for Research Kalpana Balakrishnan said the institute has been collaborating with the university for over a dozen years in research. An area of interest would be in using devices the university developed in the Indian settings.

Dr. Uma said joint UG and PG programmes in public health, engineering, and medical microbiology are some of the areas. “Our students will do part of their research work there. CSU will mentor students. Around 30%-40% of the students have shown interest. There will also be faculty collaboration,” she said.

CSU will offer scholarships to all the students who wish to pursue higher education with them, an official of the university said. Ms. Parsons said the 150-year-old institution has eight colleges, and students could opt for any of them.

CSU students and researchers would come to the institute for practicum. “We are building a network of scholars here,” she said.

