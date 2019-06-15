Squadron Leader from Coimbatore among 13 dead in AN-32 crash

Squadron Leader H. Vinod, one of the 13 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel who died in the AN-32 aircraft crash, was a resident of Coimbatore.

According to sources close to the family, the Squadron Leader was staying in Singanallur.

A native of Thrissur, Kerala, Vinod was the son of P. V. Hariharan and husband of Rugmani Vinod, sources said.

He joined the IAF in December 2011. In his career spanning more than eight years, he was stationed at Agra, Sulur and Jorhat stations. In 2018, he was a part of the IAF team involved in the rescue operations during the Kerala floods, according to sources.

The IAF on Thursday confirmed that none of the 13 personnel aboard the aircraft survived the crash.

The aircraft took off from the Air Force Station in Jorhat, Assam on June 3 and was headed for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.

Wreckage found

As there was no report of its landing, search operations were launched, following which the wreckage of the aircraft was found on Tuesday.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the AN-32’s crash, according to a press release from the Ministry of Defence.