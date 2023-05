May 20, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The toll in the Marakkanam spurious liquor tragedy rose to 14 on Saturday, with the death of one more person who was undergoing treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Kanniappan, 48 of Ekkiyarkuppam.

Official sources said 43 persons are still undergoing treatment in Villupuram.

