Spurious liquor deaths | Palaniswami seeks resignation of T.N. CM Stalin

May 15, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should resign from his post, owning up to moral responsibility for the deaths of 10 persons who allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts on Sunday.

Mr. Palaniswami told journalists in Tiruchi that it was painful and shocking to see the sufferings of those who had lost their loved ones to spurious liquor. “Several persons, who consumed the spurious liquor, are battling for their lives at hospitals. Their relatives are in a state of shock and despair,” he said.

The AIADMK leader also said he had been stating all along that the law and order (L&O) situation had deteriorated in the State. The L&O machinery had collapsed completely. It was because of the “incompetency” of Mr. Stalin in running the government that people had been forced to witness lawlessness, and the brewing of illicit liquor in different parts of the State, he alleged.

The former Chief Minister said he had highlighted the prevalence of illicit brewing of liquor, during the last session of the Legislative Assembly. Several newspapers had also carried reports on the sale of illicit liquor in Marakkanam and other areas. These deaths could have been avoided if the State government had taken preventive measures, said Mr. Palaniswami. He contended that Mr. Stalin was responsible for the loss of precious lives and should tender his resignation, owning to moral responsibility for these deaths, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami alleged the State had been witnessing numerous incidents of murders, murder for gains, burglaries and crimes against women since the DMK returned to power in May 2021. According to him, more importantly, there was no dearth of ganja availability in the State. The Director-General of Police had so far conducted three special drives to check the sale of ganja. But even then the sale could not be controlled effectively and so the DGP had now launched a fourth drive, christened Operation Ganja Vettai 4.0, to take action against the contraband smugglers and sellers in the State.

The Leader of the Opposition also charged that the police could not function freely. Members of the Chief Minister’s family had been interfering with the affairs of police administration, thereby leading to the break down of law and order machinery in the State, he claimed.

Mr. Palaniswami also alleged liquor was available round the clock at TASMAC outlets. The government had bothered only about its revenue and not about the lives of people, he said. This was also seen in the State government’s shocking decision to make liquor available in sports avenues and other places, he said. Mr. Stalin and Minister for Excise V. Senthilbalaji were responsible for this. Hence, both of them should resign, he added.

On the Jedarpalayam incident in Namakkal district, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that the jaggery unit, where the migrant labourers were staying, was set ablaze by throwing a “petrol bomb” to kill them. A few local residents, who acted swiftly, had managed to rescue them with burn injuries. The injured had been admitted to a hospital. The incident only revealed the failure of the State government in ensuring security to all, he said.