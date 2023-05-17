Spurious liquor deaths in Tamil Nadu | CM Stalin seeks weekly report on action against illicit liquor

May 17, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed government officials to ensure continuous action against illicit liquor, and submit a weekly report on this to him every Monday, through the Principal Secretary of the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.

In a review meeting he chaired on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the backdrop of the death of 22 people in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts due to consumption of spurious liquor, the Chief Minister asked for the popularising of the toll-free prohibition helpline, ‘10581’, available for the public to report on the sale of illicit liquor.

The CM also said the WhatsApp numbers of Assistant Superintendents of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police of the Prohibition and Enforcement Wings (PEW) of every district must be publicised, to receive complaints. Asking the Additional Director General of Police to monitor and ensure that such complaints are acted upon, he said a report on this should be sent to his office every Monday.

Weekly, monthly meetings

The CM also asked District Collectors to organise weekly coordination meetings regarding the prohibition of illicit liquor and drugs every Monday, with the participation of the police, revenue officials, and the district managers of TASMAC.

Apart from this, he asked for the conduct of monthly meetings headed by the Home Secretary and the Director-General of Police, with the participation of Superintendents of Police to review not just prohibition measures, but crime prevention and the overall law and order situation. Reports on action taken through such meetings should be sent to the Chief Minister’s office, he said.

Mr. Stalin asked the police and Assistant Commissioners (Excise) to continuously monitor the use of ethanol and methanol in industries to prevent them from being misused for the brewing of illicit liquor. He further advised the posting of best-performing officers from PEW along State borders, and coastal and hill districts.

Steps to increase awareness

The CM also urged for impartial action against those continuously involved in the sale of drugs and illicit liquor through the invoking of the Goondas Act. He asked the Home Secretary to monitor the measures being taken to prevent the brewing of illicit liquor and to rehabilitate those involved in it through various livelihood schemes of the government.

Mr. Stalin stressed the need for increased awareness against drugs and illicit liquor through the involvement of schools, colleges, non-governmental organisations and self-help groups.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Principal Secretary Home, Excise and Prohibition P. Amudha, Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and other senior officials took part in the meeting.