ADVERTISEMENT

Spurious liquor deaths in Tamil Nadu | CM Stalin orders CB-CID probe; SP, Deputy SPs suspended

May 15, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Chief Minister announced disbursal of ₹10 lakh each to the next of kin of deceased victims in both incidents and ₹50,000 each to those undergoing treatment in hospitals

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing a press conference in Villupuram on May 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday announced the transfer of probe into the illicit liquor deaths in Marakkanam in Villupuram district and Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district to the Crime Branch-CID.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

The CM also announced the suspension of Villupuram Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, Deputy Superintendent of Police Palani (PEW) Villupuram, and Deputy Superintendent of Police of PEW Chengalpattu. The Superintendent of Police of Chengalpattu A. Pradeep has been transferred.

ALSO READ
Spurious liquor deaths in Tamil Nadu | Palaniswami seeks resignation of CM Stalin

Speaking to reporters after meeting victims undergoing treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital here, he said the accused involved in both incidents have been arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigations suggests that industrial methanol was used in the preparation of the spurious liquor. Mr Stalin said the spurious liquor was packed in liquor bottles of TASMAC and sold.

The Chief Minister announced disbursal of ₹10 lakh each to the next of kin of deceased victims in both incidents and ₹50,000 each to those undergoing treatment in hospitals in Villupuram, Puducherry, and Chengalpattu districts. Law enforcement authorities have been directed to nab all those involved in the incidents.

ALSO READ
Spurious liquor | With three more deaths, toll in Marakkanam rises to 9

Earlier, chairing a review meeting with senior police personnel in Villupuram, the Chief Minister issued a stern warning to the law enforcement authorities and said there should be no room for any compromise on initiating steps to curb the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor.

Personnel attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing should act with utmost vigil and if anyone was found to be in default, the senior officials should initiate action against them, the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US