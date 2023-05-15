Spurious liquor deaths in Tamil Nadu | CM Stalin orders CB-CID probe; SP, Deputy SPs suspended

May 15, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday announced the transfer of probe into the illicit liquor deaths in Marakkanam in Villupuram district and Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district to the Crime Branch-CID.

The CM also announced the suspension of Villupuram Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, Deputy Superintendent of Police Palani (PEW) Villupuram, and Deputy Superintendent of Police of PEW Chengalpattu. The Superintendent of Police of Chengalpattu A. Pradeep has been transferred.

Speaking to reporters after meeting victims undergoing treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital here, he said the accused involved in both incidents have been arrested.

Preliminary investigations suggests that industrial methanol was used in the preparation of the spurious liquor. Mr Stalin said the spurious liquor was packed in liquor bottles of TASMAC and sold.

The Chief Minister announced disbursal of ₹10 lakh each to the next of kin of deceased victims in both incidents and ₹50,000 each to those undergoing treatment in hospitals in Villupuram, Puducherry, and Chengalpattu districts. Law enforcement authorities have been directed to nab all those involved in the incidents.

Earlier, chairing a review meeting with senior police personnel in Villupuram, the Chief Minister issued a stern warning to the law enforcement authorities and said there should be no room for any compromise on initiating steps to curb the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor.

Personnel attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing should act with utmost vigil and if anyone was found to be in default, the senior officials should initiate action against them, the Chief Minister said.