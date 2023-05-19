Spurious liquor deaths | Do not spread rumours, believe in unverified statements, Kallakurichi police appeal to public

May 19, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kallakurichi district police have appealed to people not to spread rumours or believe unverified messages on social media platforms that claim one person in the district died after consuming spurious liquor.

In a statement, issued on Friday, the police said P. Annamalai, 34 of Madhavacheri village in the district was admitted to a private hospital in Kachirapalayam on May 15 with an ailment and subsequently referred to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry on May 17.

However, rumours were being spread on social media platforms claiming that Annamalai had consumed the spurious liquor that resulted in the deaths of over a dozen persons in Marakkanam in neighbouring Villupuram district. The police claimed there were attempts to make it appear as if Annamalai was a victim of the spurious liquor tragedy to claim the compensation announced by the State Government. “The message is fake and social media users should not spread it,” the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT