ADVERTISEMENT

Spurious liquor deaths | Do not spread rumours, believe in unverified statements, Kallakurichi police appeal to public

May 19, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The police, in a statement, said there were rumours being spread on social media claiming a 34-year-old, admitted to Jipmer, Puducherry, was a victim of spurious liquor, when this was not the case

The Hindu Bureau

The Kallakurichi district police have appealed to people not to spread rumours or believe unverified messages on social media platforms that claim one person in the district died after consuming spurious liquor.

In a statement, issued on Friday, the police said P. Annamalai, 34 of Madhavacheri village in the district was admitted to a private hospital in Kachirapalayam on May 15 with an ailment and subsequently referred to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry on May 17.

However, rumours were being spread on social media platforms claiming that Annamalai had consumed the spurious liquor that resulted in the deaths of over a dozen persons in Marakkanam in neighbouring Villupuram district. The police claimed there were attempts to make it appear as if Annamalai was a victim of the spurious liquor tragedy to claim the compensation announced by the State Government. “The message is fake and social media users should not spread it,” the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US