Spotted deer rescued from farm well in Tiruvannamalai

April 30, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

A two-year-old male spotted deer that fell into a 100-foot-deep farm well was rescued by the Forest Department and released into the Kannamadai reserve forest in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, April 30.

Forest Department officials said that around 6 a.m., officials of the Tiruvannamalai forest range got an alert from A. Ramalingam, 45, owner of the farmland. A team rushed to the spot. They roped in Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Vetavalam range and rescued the deer around 10 a.m. “We used a rope and nets to get the animal from the well,” said R. Srinivasan, forest range officer (Tiruvannamalai), who led the team .

The deer would have strayed into human settlements from the nearby Theppakadu reserve forest near Tiruvannamalai town in search of water, the officials said. The animal did not suffer any injury.