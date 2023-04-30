HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spotted deer rescued from farm well in Tiruvannamalai

The deer would have strayed into human settlements from the nearby Theppakadu reserve forest near Tiruvannamalai town in search of water, the officials said.

April 30, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
A two-year-old male spotted deer that fell into a 100-ft-deep farm well was rescued by the Forest Department and released into Kannamadai reserve forest (RF) in Tiruvannamalai on April 30. Photo: Special Arrangement

A two-year-old male spotted deer that fell into a 100-ft-deep farm well was rescued by the Forest Department and released into Kannamadai reserve forest (RF) in Tiruvannamalai on April 30. Photo: Special Arrangement

A two-year-old male spotted deer that fell into a 100-foot-deep farm well was rescued by the Forest Department and released into the Kannamadai reserve forest in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, April 30.

Forest Department officials said that around 6 a.m., officials of the Tiruvannamalai forest range got an alert from A. Ramalingam, 45, owner of the farmland. A team rushed to the spot. They roped in Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Vetavalam range and rescued the deer around 10 a.m. “We used a rope and nets to get the animal from the well,” said R. Srinivasan, forest range officer (Tiruvannamalai), who led the team .

The deer would have strayed into human settlements from the nearby Theppakadu reserve forest near Tiruvannamalai town in search of water, the officials said. The animal did not suffer any injury.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.