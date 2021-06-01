Spotted deer killed in road accident near Villupuram

VILLUPURAM

01 June 2021 14:31 IST

A male spotted deer was killed when it was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Kandamangalam near Villupuram on Tuesday.

An official from the Forest Department said that local residents informed them, and they visited the spot. Spotted deer are found in Vanur, Mailam and Thiruvakkarai areas, as there are numerous water tanks in the region.

Advertising

Advertising

Forest Department sources said the deer could have crossed the road in search of water when it was hit. The deer was around three years old.

The carcass was taken for a post-mortem examination.