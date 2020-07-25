Sportspersons in the 15-50 age group can resume training: says Tamil Nadu govt.

CHENNAI

However, gym/fitness centres, swimming pools cannot be opened until further orders

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for the resumption of training activities of sportspersons preparing for national and international events.

A government order (G.O.) issued in this regard by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said that sportspersons, except those aged over 50 and below 15, preparing for such events, could resume training.

However, the guidelines clarified: “Gym/fitness centres and swimming pools will not be opened until further government orders.” It also made the use of Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all athletes and staff at the centres.

Reusable face masks must be worn by staff members and athletes, at all times, and adequate stock should be maintained by the organisations at all times, it said.

A copy of the 18-page G.O. can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/TNGOJuly24.