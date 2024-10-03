GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sports varsity convocation to be held on Friday

Graduands of 2023 and 2024 to receive degrees

Updated - October 03, 2024 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University will hold convocation for 2023 and 2024 graduands in the city on Friday. A total of 3,638 candidates will receive their degree at the convocation. Anitha Pauldurai, former Indian women’s basketball captain, will address the students, said M. Sundar, University Vice-Chancellor.  

As many as 62 candidates will receive their degree in person. Among them 25 are Ph.D scholars, and 37 are rank holders, the V-C said.  Seventeen candidates of the 2024 batch and 20 candidates of the 2023 batch will be awarded gold medals. While 1,770 graduands are from the 2023 batch 1,868 belong to the 2024 batch.  

Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi will distribute the degree certificates, and the university pro-chancellor and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is expected to attend the event to be held at the Tamil Nadu Open University here. 

Published - October 03, 2024 09:02 pm IST

