Sports university to hold convocation on Sunday

March 17, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will participate in the 13th convocation of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University on Sunday. He will deliver the convocation address and distribute the degrees to the graduands. University pro-chancellor and State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin will participate in the event, said Vice-Chancellor M. Sundar in Chennai on Friday.

Of the 7,754 candidates who are graduating, 165, including 107 Ph. D., candidates and 58 rank holders, will receive their awards and certificates from the Minister. The other candidates will receive their degrees in absentia.

The Vice-Chancellor said 5,047 candidates are from the regular stream and 2,707 graduands have completed their programme through distance mode. A total of 21 colleges are affiliated to the university.

