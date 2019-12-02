Sports meet for T.N. cadre officers

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to conduct a State-level sports meet in Chennai for officers in the Central and All India services posted in T.N.

The State government will conduct the Tamil Nadu All India Services and Central Services Officers’ Tournament (TACS) for three years to start with, and the first edition of the tournament will be held in 2019-2020. A sum of ₹19.32 lakh was sanctioned recently for the event, for a period of three years as recurring grant.

Though All India Civil Service Tournament is being conducted in different sports disciplines every year by the Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board, many officers, especially in the IAS/IPS/IFS, do not take part in it because of “lengthy process and time constraint,” noted a G.O. issued by the Tamil Nadu government in this regard.

This year, the tournament will include cricket and football for men, and badminton for men and women. A maximum of four teams were to be allowed in each of the categories.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDATN) is the nodal agency for the tournament and it would organise coaching camp for three days and conduct the competitions for four days.

The SDATN had been organising sports events for government employees to encourage sports and fitness events to improve their talents and efficiency and to help them lead a healthy and better lifestyle.