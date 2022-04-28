Sports events for students with disabilities held in Vellore

More than 250 students with disabilities took part in the district-level sports competitions held at the newly opened Sports Stadium in Katpadi near Vellore on Thursday. (PHOTOS: Special Arrangement). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

VELLORE

More than 250 students with disabilities took part in the district-level sports competitions held at the newly-inaugurated Sports Stadium in Katpadi near Vellore on Thursday.

Accompanied by Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, Johny Tom Varghese, Commissioner for the Welfare of the Differently Abled, inaugurated the events. Children, who have low ability, took part in 50 m running while children with higher ability took part in 100 m running and short put event. Later in the day, prizes for the winners were given. District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer T. Periyakaruppan, Differently-Abled Welfare Officer Mr. Saravanan and other officials were present, officials said.