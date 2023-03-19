Sports and society have complex, dynamic relationship: Union Minister

March 19, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports and society have a complex and dynamic relationship in the contemporary world and sports have the power to shape culture, identity and social relationships, Union Minister for Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said in Chennai on March 19.

Delivering his address in the 13th convocation of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai, Mr. Thakur said: At the same time, sports and games are influenced by broader societal trends and issues.

One of the key ways in which sports intersect with society is through the way in which they reflect and reinforce cultural values and norms, said Mr. Thakur in his convocation address as the chief guest.

Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi presented the certificates and medals to students, in the presence of Pro Chancellor and Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin.

While Thenmozhi K. received the “Governor - Chancellor - Endowment Award” and rank holder and a gold medal in B.P.Ed for 2020, Vidhya S. and Ananda Valli B. received the awards for 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Preethi Prisilla S. received the “Chief Minister - Endowment Award’ and rank holder and a gold medal in M.P.Ed for 2020, while Thenmozhi D and Priyadarshini A received the awards for 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Asha Baby S. received the Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Endowment Award and rank holder and a gold medal for BPES for 2020. Sapeetha M. and Sushmitha K. received the award for 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Banuchandra S. and Sujitha B. received the former Vice-Chancellor Dr. R. Thirumalaisamy Endowment Award and rank holder and gold medal in M.Phil for 2020 and 2021 respectively.

During his welcome address, Mr. Sundar read out the annual report and further said a total of 7,754 degrees would be awarded to candidates for 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Over 160 of them, including 107 Ph.F. scholars and 58 rank holders received them in person on Sunday, while 7,589 candidates would receive he degrees in absentia.

Secretary of TN’s Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department Atulya Misra, Vice-Chancellor M. Sundar and senior officials were also present.