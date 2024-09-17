GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spiritual talk row: Chennai Chief Education Officer transferred

According to sources, Tamil Nadu State Parent-Teacher Association Secretary J. Angelo Irudhayasamy, will be in-charge until further notice.

Published - September 17, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation at the Kulathupalayam office near Avinashi in Tiruppur district where he was questioned by Saidapet police.

Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation at the Kulathupalayam office near Avinashi in Tiruppur district where he was questioned by Saidapet police. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The School Education Department has issued orders to transfer the Chief Education Officer S. Mars to Thanjavur Library. According to sources, Tamil Nadu State Parent-Teacher Association Secretary J. Angelo Irudhayasamy, will be in-charge until further notice.

Watch: What’s happening in Tamil Nadu’s schools and colleges? | Focus Tamil Nadu

This comes in the light of the recent controversy where a spiritual talk was delivered by guest speaker Mahavishnu at the State Government Higher Secondary Schools at Ashok Nagar and Saidapet in Chennai. The speaker had humiliated a visually-challenged teacher during a talk in Saidapet school when the teacher had confronted him for preaching unscientific thoughts about past life. A video of Mahavishnu’s argument with a differently abled teacher, had gone viral on social media. The principals of both the schools were also transferred. A committee headed by School Education Director S. Kannappan will submit a report on the inquiry conducted.

Mahavishnu interrogated for five hours at Paramporul Foundation’s Tiruppur office

Mahavishnu was arrested on September 7 and was booked under five provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 196(1)(a) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace); and 92 (a) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (Punishment for offences of atrocities. Whoever intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a person with disability in any place within public view).

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

