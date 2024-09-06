‘Spiritual’ event row in T.N. school: Selvaperunthagai, Ramadoss call for strict action against speaker, organisers

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Friday (September 6, 2024) called for action against those responsible for conducting a ‘spiritual’ event at a government school in Ashok Nagar in Chennai.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Selvaperunthagai sought for a probe against persons who permitted the guest speaker to reportedly preach “unscientific thoughts about past life”.

Strict action must be taken against those involved, and the School Education Department must ensure that such incidents did not happen anywhere in Tamil Nadu in the future, he said.

Mr. Ramadoss said action must be taken against those responsible for organising the event irrespective of the position they held and urged for the arrest of the speaker who allegedly made the unscientific statements.

