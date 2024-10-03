ADVERTISEMENT

‘Spiritual’ event row in T.N. schools: Bail granted to Mahavishnu

Updated - October 03, 2024 02:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

A controversial video of Mahavishnu, the founder of Paramporul Foundation, purportedly insulting the teacher went viral on social media last month

The Hindu Bureau

Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation | Photo Credit: Instagram/mahavishnuparamporul

The Principal Sessions Court in Chennai on Thursday (October 3, 2024) granted bail to Mahavishnu, a guest speaker who was arrested following a complaint that he allegedly humiliated a teacher with visual impairment at a government school in the city.

Row over ‘spiritual’ event in T.N.: Fresh guidelines to be issued for programmes in schools, says CM Stalin

A controversial video of Mahavishnu, the founder of Paramporul Foundation, purportedly insulting the teacher went viral on social media last month, wherein the latter confronted the guest speaker for allegedly putting forth “unscientific ideas” in his speech.

Mahavishnu was arrested by the Saidapet police on September 7 based on the complaint filed by a person with disability, N. Vijayaraj, who hails from Saidapet, alleging he had demeaned and abused the teacher with visual impairment.

Watch: What’s happening in Tamil Nadu’s schools and colleges? | Video Credit: Johan Sathyadas

The speaker was booked under five provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 92 (a) of Right of a Person with Disability Act (punishment for offences of atrocities).

After Mahavishnu tendered an unconditional apology, Principal Sessions Judge Karthikeyan granted bail to him.

