The Principal Sessions Court in Chennai on Thursday (October 3, 2024) granted bail to Mahavishnu, a guest speaker who was arrested following a complaint that he allegedly humiliated a teacher with visual impairment at a government school in the city.

A controversial video of Mahavishnu, the founder of Paramporul Foundation, purportedly insulting the teacher went viral on social media last month, wherein the latter confronted the guest speaker for allegedly putting forth “unscientific ideas” in his speech.

Mahavishnu was arrested by the Saidapet police on September 7 based on the complaint filed by a person with disability, N. Vijayaraj, who hails from Saidapet, alleging he had demeaned and abused the teacher with visual impairment.

The speaker was booked under five provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 92 (a) of Right of a Person with Disability Act (punishment for offences of atrocities).

After Mahavishnu tendered an unconditional apology, Principal Sessions Judge Karthikeyan granted bail to him.