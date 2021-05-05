Spinal Injured Persons’ Association seeks COVID-19 relief

The Spinal Injured Persons’ Association has appealed for more awareness and support for persons with spinal injuries affected by pressure ulcers. “Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our members have lost their caregivers and have been facing a host of other problems such as unemployment and depression. As a result of limited mobility and no assistance, many members have been severely affected by pressure ulcers (bedsores) and from January over 20 members have died as well,” said D. Gnana Bharati, president, SIPA.

In a statement, the association said failure to provide immediate care to persons with spinal injuries who have developed pressure ulcers can severely affect them.

The association appealed for direct support to their members from the the government or from the public and has asked for surgeries including skin grafting by medical experts to be carried out in specialized hospitals as well as proper inspection and treatment by healthcare providers every day at their homes.

They have also asked for facilities such as good quality mattress, air bed and pillows and air coolers to ensure better ventilation.