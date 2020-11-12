Spike in number of daily cases in Kanniyakumari

12 November 2020 20:25 IST

No southern district, except Virudhunagar, reports COVID-19-related death

Kanniyakumari, with 39 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday, has marked an infection tally of 15,347, with 252 active cases. A total of 33 persons were discharged from hospitals in the district.

Madurai reported 31 new cases to have a total case count of 19,202. There were 31 discharges from hospitals in the district.

Tirunelveli’s infection tally moved up to 14,530 with the addition of 26 cases. With 17 people having been discharged, 269 others are undergoing treatment.

In Thoothukudi, 326 people are undergoing treatment after 26 new cases were admitted to hospitals and 33 people were discharged. The district’s infection tally rose to 15,415.

Sivaganga, which had the lowest case tally among the 10 southern districts, has now registered an overall case tally of 6,113, including 20 fresh cases. There were 13 discharges from hospitals.

Virudhunagar too recorded 20 new cases, which took the district’s total case count up to 15,635. After 16 patients were discharged from hospitals, the number of active cases in the district stands at 98. One more COVID-19-related death, which raised the death toll to 224.

The daily case count in Dindigul was 14, with which the district’s overall tally reached 10,001. Hospitals recorded the discharge of 21 people.

Theni accounted for 11 new cases, which pushed its case count up to 16,410. There were 10 discharges from hospitals.

Tenkasi reported eight fresh cases, which took the district’s infection tally up to 7,922. After the discharge of five people, the district has 81 active cases.

Ramanathapuram, which was in the ninth position in south Tamil Nadu in the list of COVID-19 cases, moved to the 10th place with a tally of 6,100, including six fresh cases. Hspitals discharged 13 people after their complete recovery.