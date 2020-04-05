Spike in domestic violence plaints in State amid lockdown

In the last 15 days, the number of calls received by women helpline desks across the State has gone up. Dozens of women have called complaining that they were being harassed, abused or beaten up at home. In one instance, a city-based doctor accused her celebrity husband of assaulting her, following which police intervened and shifted her to safety.

The COVID-19 lockdown seems to have a few more challenges in store, some yet to come. Police say hackers are working round-the-clock to break into systems to steal data for ransom. With employees of government organisations, IT firms and other major establishments working from home, hackers would focus on targeting residential WiFi connections that would not have adequate security features, police sources said.

“We are receiving a number of calls from women that they are being verbally abused or beaten up at home by their spouses. Domestic violence is a punishable offence and we are taking appropriate action through the local police. It is a fact that complaints have gone up in the last 15 days,” Additional Director-General of Police (Crime against Women and Children) M. Ravi said.

He said remote residential areas were prone to crimes during the lockdown period. There was a case last week where a shopkeeper tried to molest a girl who went to purchase essential commodities. After her parents lodged a complaint, the Neelankarai police registered a case against the suspect. Local police across the State were sensitised not to toss petitions or delay action on complaints lodged during the prevalence of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

“Crimes committed during the lockdown period is even more serious since coming out of house is itself prohibited unless there is a valid reason. Complaints of domestic violence received by the NGOs or at the control room in the police headquarters were being forwarded to the respective city/district police for action. Many cases require only counselling since the affected women seek only intervention and show no interest in pursuit of legal action,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said online pornography sites were vulnerable to frauds like phishing. “Net users should avoid opening a link that comes in the guise of COVID-19 home remedies, updates, and so on. At times such links are issued in the name of WHO and other credible institutions,” he said.