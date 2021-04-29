Coronavirus | Spike continues with 16,665 more cases

29 April 2021 01:12 IST

State records 98 deaths; over 10 lakh people have recovered so far; active cases stand at 1,10,308

Tamil Nadu’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,30,167 on Wednesday as 16,665 more people tested positive for the infection.

Among the fresh cases were returnees from the other States. A passenger each from Goa and Jammu and Kashmir, who arrived by flight, tested positive for the infection. Similarly, 17 passengers who returned from West Bengal, five each from Karnataka and Bihar, two from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Jharkhand and Kerala tested positive for the virus.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 98 people succumbed to the infection, including 47 in private hospitals and 51 in government facilities, taking the toll to 13,826. The State has 1,10,308 active cases.

The number of people discharged from hospitals crossed the 10 lakh-mark, reaching 10,06,033 with the discharge of 15,114 patients.

In Chennai district, 4,764 people tested positive for the infection, even as 4,647 others were discharged after treatment. As many as 32 persons died. As of date, the district has 31,295 active cases. A total of 3,23,452 people have tested positive till date.

In Chengalpattu district, 1,219 people tested positive and eight persons died of the infection. While Coimbatore recorded 963 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 443 infections and Tiruvallur 751.

Vellore district recorded nine deaths, while Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur reported eight deaths each.

Among those who died of the infection was a 26-year-old man from Chennai, who was morbidly obese. He was admitted on April 25 to the Government Stanley Hospital after testing positive for the infection two days earlier. He died on April 26, and his death was recorded as having occurred due to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and lower respiratory tract infection.

On Wednesday, 1,16,735 people were inoculated in the State. A total of 3,621 sessions were held to provide Covishield. As many as 3,813 healthcare workers, 12,008 frontline workers, 41,685 people in the 45-59 age group and 33,573 senior citizens took Covishield.

The State held 589 sessions for Covaxin, and 1,670 healthcare workers, 2,069 frontline staff, 12,782 people aged 45-59 and 9,135 senior citizens got the vaccine.