SPIC MACAY founder on a bicycle yatra to promote fitness, music and Gandhian thought

Kiran Seth, 73, has travelled 13 States and hopes to reach Kanniyakumari on February 19; he is on a mission to promote cycling and it’s benefits; he is scheduled to interact with people at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, on January 24

January 23, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Chennai

Kavinaya

Kiran Seth, founder of SPIC MACAY, is on a bicycle yatra from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari. The 73-year-old started off his journey on August 15 to mark 75 th Independence Day from Srinagar and has travelled 13 States so far. Mr. Seth entered Tamil Nadu on January 6 through Hosur. He is expected to reach Kanniyakumari on February 19.

Mr. Seth said he was on a mission to promote cycling and it’s benefits in the physical, mental, spiritual and environmental segments. Secondly, he aims at spreading awareness on SPIC MACAY and its mission to preserve the heritage of the nation and finally to promote the Gandhian concepts of simple living and high thinking.  

Throughout his journey, he has been reaching out to students, faculty, ministers, media and people from all walks of life to spread his message of simplicity. Mr. Seth will proceed through Puducherry, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruchi, Madurai and Tirunelveli to reach Kanniyakumari.

Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), founded in 1977 by Mr. Seth, is a non-profit organization that had been organising programmes nationwide to promote interest on Indian heritage amongst youth. “By 2030, SPIC MACAY hopes to reach out to every child of this nation and promote Indiam heritage”, said Mr. Seth. 

He will be meeting people at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, between noon and 1 p.m. and at IIT-Madras from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on January 24.

