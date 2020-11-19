Spend an hour without gadgets tomorrow

CHENNAI

19 November 2020 01:48 IST

ParentCircle is holding #GadgetFreeHour campaign on World Children’s Day

On World Children’s Day, which falls on Friday, ParentCircle is encouraging families to disconnect from gadgets and spend time together as part of their #GadgetFreeHour campaign.

Focusing on parents and children in particular, #GadgetFreeHour aims at ensuring that they set aside their gadgets and spend time together — playing, talking, eating, laughing and rediscovering the pleasure of each other’s company.

“Last year, when we initiated the #GadgetFreeHour campaign, we realised that spending time with children was the key for parents to build a strong and trusting relationship with them. On November 20 from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., we want families to turn off their gadgets for one hour and spend time with each other,” said Nalina Ramalakshmi, founder and managing director, ParentCircle.

Stating that while the last few months have seen most families spending a lot more time under the same roof due to COVID-19 restrictions, she pointed out that most of them still sat alone with their gadgets either due to online classes, work or spending time on social media.

“This makes the campaign even more important in the current scenario and we feel that it is important to set aside time and have face-to-face interactions,” she added.

A.V. Dharmakrishnan, CEO, Ramco Cements, said that they hoped for this one hour to spill over and become a regular part of the daily routines of these families.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department too has supported the #GadgetFreeHour campaign.

For further details, log on to www.gadgetfree- hour.com