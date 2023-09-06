SpellBee International announces its winners

September 06, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

SpellBee International has declared the results of its International Level Championship. Harvest Interntaional School, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School, GT Aloha Vidhya Mandir, Kola Saraswathi Vaishnav Senior Secondary School, Springdays School, St. Joseph’s of Cluny Higher Secondary School, Thangam Mount Litera Zee School, SBOA School & Junior College, BRS Global School, Trileaves Global School, and Adarsh Vidya Kendra, Montfort Mat Hr Sec School have produced winners at the Inernational Level.

The winners of the International Level (from Grades 1 to 9) are being inducted to their Hall of Fame this year. All the participants are being awarded with category-based medals and certificates.

According to a statement, the Tamil Nadu International Level results of this year have been remarkable. In the Indian subcontinent, students from both the urban and rural demographics had made it till the finals. The performance of elementary-class children was better than middle- and higher-class students in terms of points secured and number of toppers at all International Levels. In-video tie-breakers for all levels were conducted to determine the winners among toppers. The International level exam was organised in TATA’s TCS iON platform.