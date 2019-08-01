Lucky escape for passengers as bus hits parapet of culvert near Madurai

Scores of passengers travelling in a private bus had a miraculous escape after the vehicle hit the parapet of a culvert over a stream near Surakulam on Madurai-Kappalur Ring Road on Wednesday.

Several office and college goers were among the passengers travelling in the bus proceeding towards Rajapalayam in the morning. At least five passengers were injured in the accident that is said to have occurred when the driver swerved the bus to his left after a truck, carrying soil, came to the road.

In the impact, the parapet wall pierced through the front portion of the bus for at least five feet. But for the parapet wall, the bus could have fallen into a 15-foot deep stream.

Two women sustained bleeding injuries.