Tamil Nadu

Lucky escape for passengers as bus hits parapet of culvert near Madurai

A private bus that dashed against the parapet of a culvert near Surakulam on Madurai-Kappalur Ring Road on Wednesday.

A private bus that dashed against the parapet of a culvert near Surakulam on Madurai-Kappalur Ring Road on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: S. Sundar

more-in

Scores of passengers travelling in a private bus had a miraculous escape after the vehicle hit the parapet of a culvert over a stream near Surakulam on Madurai-Kappalur Ring Road on Wednesday.

Several office and college goers were among the passengers travelling in the bus proceeding towards Rajapalayam in the morning. At least five passengers were injured in the accident that is said to have occurred when the driver swerved the bus to his left after a truck, carrying soil, came to the road.

In the impact, the parapet wall pierced through the front portion of the bus for at least five feet. But for the parapet wall, the bus could have fallen into a 15-foot deep stream.

Two women sustained bleeding injuries.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Madurai Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 6:32:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/speeding-bus-hits-parapet-of-culvert-on-ring-road/article28774444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY