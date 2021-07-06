Speed up schemes to help youth become entrepreneurs, says CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing a meeting of officials from the department of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises on Monday.

CHENNAI

06 July 2021 01:00 IST

Accent on Adi Dravidar, tribal communities, minorities

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday chaired a meeting of officials from the Department of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, during which he instructed them to speed up schemes to encourage more youth to become entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister also advised officials to increase the number of youth from Adi Dravidar and tribal communities, minorities and women when choosing beneficiaries for self-employment schemes. “He instructed officials to encourage more MSMEs into aerospace, robotics and precision manufacturing,” a release said.

Mr. Stalin urged officials to ensure uniform growth of MSMEs across the State. Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Finance Secretary S. Krishnan and officials were present. In another meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed functioning of the Information Technology Department, in which he advised officials to make the State numero uno in the field in the country.

Information Technology Minister T. Mano Thangaraj and senior officials were present.