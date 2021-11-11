Speed up relief operations: CM Stalin instructs Ministers, officials

CHENNAI

The CM also chaired a meeting at the Secretariat to review the rain situation, and visited a few affected areas in Chennai on Thursday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday reviewed the situation following the heavy rains reported in various parts of the State. He spoke to those Ministers and IAS officers over the phone, who have been deputed to various districts to undertake rain-related precautionary measures and relief operations.

An official press release issued by the State government said that the Chief Minister instructed the Ministers and IAS officers deputed to various districts to speed up relief operations wherever necessary.

Mr. Stalin also chaired a meeting at the Secretariat to review the situation. Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, Public Secretary D. Jagannathan and senior officials were present.

The Chief Minister continued to visit a few rain-affected areas in the city on Thursday, where he inspected the food preparations for people staying in relief camps. He also inspected the removal of trees fallen due to heavy rains in various places.