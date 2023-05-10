Speed up and complete pending road, bridge repair works: Chief Minister Stalin

May 10, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday instructed authorities to speed up and complete all pending repair works of roads and bridges across the State.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat here to review the ongoing works of roads and bridges, he instructed officials to undertake all administrative steps on a war footing to avoid delay in completion of works. “Good roads will help earn a good reputation from the people. I see roads being dug up in various parts of Chennai for works other than the Metro rail project. This not only causes inconvenience to road users but also leads to accidents,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to complete repair works of all roads that had been dug up. Not only the roads that are with the Greater Chennai Corporation, but those in other parts of the State should also be monitored, he said, adding: “Priority should be given to projects in Chennai’s peripheral areas.”

He told the Secretaries that if there were any issues, they should be flagged to the Minister concerned and the Chief Secretary. The status reports about the project should be intimated to the Chief Minister’s office.

As funds had been allocated for repair works, he directed officials to ensure that they were released without delay. The Chief Minister also urged officials to speed up and complete all pending works taken up during 2021-22.

Pointing out that the number of cars, two-wheelers and heavy vehicles on roads had increased, he said: “It is only fair that the people expect better roads.”

Road projects

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed various road projects undertaken by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, the Rural Development Department and the Highways Department during 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, E.V. Velu and Udhayanidhi Stalin; Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu; and senior officials were present.