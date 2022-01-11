Speed trial on new railway track today

A speed trial of locomotive on the newly-laid railway track between Thoothukudi Milavittan railway station and Melamarudur under Madurai-Thoothukudi (via Aruppukottai) new railway line project will be taken up on Wednesday.

The test run of the locomotive on the 18-km stretch would be at 120 kmph in both directions between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., a statement said.

People were cautioned not to approach or cross the railway line during the speed trial, the statement said.

Special trains

Mysuru– Thiruvananthapuram Central– Mysuru special fare special trains via Madurai and Tirunelveli would be operated on January 12 and 13.

Train No. 06201 Mysuru– Thiruvananthapuram Central special fare special train would leave Mysuru at 12.05 a.m. on January 12 and reach Thiruvananthapuram Centralat 7.30 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06202 Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mysuru special fare special train would leave Thiruvananthapuram Centralat 10.30 a.m. onJanuary 13 and reach Mysuru at 5.30 a.m., the next day.