Speed restrictions imposed in town, suburban areas

Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal announcing the maximum speed limit in the town limit in his office on Wednesday. T. Singaravelou

New traffic arrangements come into effect in Puducherry

The police department has imposed speed restrictions inside the town and suburban areas.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal on Wednesday announced the restrictions.

Maximum speed in the following areas will be restricted to 30 km per hour: the town area falling within and inclusive of the four Boulevard namely Sardar Vallabhai Patel Road, Subbiah Salai, Beach Road and Anna Salai on the north, south, east and west respectively.

Cuddalore Road from Vengatta Subba Reddiyar Square to Ariyankuppam bridge, Cuddalore Road from Ariyankuppam bridge to Mullodai border within Puducherry region, NH 332 road from Beach road to Ariyapalayam bridge, Villianur and NH 332 road from Ariyapalayam bridge to Villianur to Madagadipet border within Puducherry region.

The entire stretch of Kamaraj Salai from Pattanikadai junction to Gorimedu, Vazhuthavour road from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Iyyankuttipalayam Ponlait, M.G Road from Subaiyah salai junction to Muthialpet market and from Marapalam junction to Muthialpet market.

The department had made 50 km as the maximum speed on the stretch from Muthialpet market to Kanagachettikulam border within Puducherry region and Cuddalore from Ariyankuppam bridge to Mullodai border within the Puducherry region.

