Speed of distribution key to PDS success: HC

MADURAI

30 August 2021 20:54 IST

‘Fair price shop employees should be sincere, honest’

A person who was engaged in selling or distributing fair price commodities was expected to be sincere and honest in performing his duties, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said, while dismissing a petition filed by a dismissed fair price shop employee.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Suresh of Sivaganga district, who had been posted as salesman at the fair price shop in Eluvankottai village near Devakottai. He was terminated from service in 2010 following an inquiry after he was placed under suspension thrice.

The petitioner challenged the termination order passed against him by authorities. He sought a direction to the authorities to reinstate him in service. He said the punishment handed out to him was disproportionate to the offence committed. It was said that he was unauthorisedly absent for a long time.

Justice S.S. Sundar observed that the petitioner was working in a rural area where provisions like sugar, rice, palm oil and kerosene were daily requirements of the people. The public distribution system would be a success only when essential commodities reached the people without any delay, the judge said.

The petitioner was unauthorisedly absent and a huge loss was caused as several commodities were spoiled. The petitioner himself admitted the charges framed against him and the only issue that remained was whether the punishment was proportionate.

Taking note of the serious charges against the petitioner, the court said the contention of the petitioner that the punishment was disproportionate to the charges proved could not be accepted.