‘Speed governors fitted in 1.35 lakh vehicles in 4 years’

The Transport Commissioner on Monday told the Madras High Court that speed governors had been installed in more than 1.35 lakh new motor vehicles in the State since 2015 and that check reports were issued to 12,035 vehicles since 2012 for overspeeding, which attracts a fine of ₹400 for the first time and ₹1,000 thereafter.

Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad were informed that stringent action was taken against autorickshaws and other vehicles found to be loaded beyond the permitted capacity. Additional Government Pleader E. Manoharan told the court that news was published in leading Tamil dailies warning people against committing such violations.

After recording his submissions and the contents of status reports filed by Transport Commissioner C. Samayamoorthy, the judges granted 10 days’ time for the officer to publish the news in English dailies.

The judges said all provisions available under the law for the offences of overspeeding and overloading should be made known widely.

On July 15, the Division Bench directed the Transport Secretary to ensure that his subordinates across the State crack down on buses, mini buses, autorickshaws and share autorickshaws found to be involved in violations such as overloading, tampering fare meters and making unauthorised modifications to their vehicles.

The direction was issued while disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by 78-year-old M. Chellappan of Erode and the matter was kept pending only for reporting compliance.

In his affidavit, the petitioner complained about overloaded motor vehicles driven in a rash and negligent way on the roads causing a nightmare to other motorists and pedestrians on the roads.

Expressing his anguish over all kinds of motor vehicles used for public transportation, irrespective of them being owned by the government or private entities, plying with more than their permitted passenger capacity, the petitioner said footboard travel on buses and overloading of auto-rickshaws had become a common sight.

Stating that overloading of vehicles leads to a dangerous situation with the driver of the vehicle concerned not being in a position to have a better view of the road, the petitioner said it was one of the main reasons for increasing number of accidents. He claimed to have been representing this issue to the authorities concerned since 2012 but in vain.

The petitioner also stated that though regular buses were permitted to accommodate around 55 passengers and mini buses about 25 passengers, they most of the time end up carrying double the permitted capacity. Such overloading leads to frequent wear and tear of the tyres and other spare parts of the vehicles used for public transportation, he said.

Road tax

Pointing out that the road tax for every motor vehicle was collected only on the basis of permitted passenger capacity, the litigant said allowing private mini buses and autorickshaws to carry more than the permitted capacity would amount to the public exchequer losing a huge amount of tax revenue.

However, in his earlier status report, Transport Commissioner C. Samayamoorthy told the court that government officials had been taking action against buses and auto rickshaws for violation of various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 and that compounding fee of ₹1.37 crore was collected between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2019.