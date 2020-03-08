Spectator killed during jallikattu in Pudukottai

PUDUKOTTAI

08 March 2020 00:58 IST

Twenty-five others, including 12 bull tamers, sustain injuries

A spectator was gored to death by a bull at a jallikattu held at Annavasal in Pudukottai district. Twenty-five others, including 12 bull tamers, sustained injuries in the event.

Ten of the injured have been admitted to hospitals, while others were treated as outpatients. As many as 1,062 bulls from Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivagangai and other districts were released during the jallikattu held as part of the annual car festival of the Viruthapureeswarar temple in the village.

The event started around 9 a.m. and went on till 4 p.m.

One of the spectators, Chinnadurai, 32, son of Rama Konar, of Avudayankadu near Narthamalai, was gored by a bull when he was watching the event , police said.

He was rushed to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injures.