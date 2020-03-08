Tamil Nadu

Spectator killed during jallikattu in Pudukottai

A bull in action at the jallikattu held at Annavasal.

A bull in action at the jallikattu held at Annavasal.   | Photo Credit: Handout

Twenty-five others, including 12 bull tamers, sustain injuries

A spectator was gored to death by a bull at a jallikattu held at Annavasal in Pudukottai district. Twenty-five others, including 12 bull tamers, sustained injuries in the event.

Ten of the injured have been admitted to hospitals, while others were treated as outpatients. As many as 1,062 bulls from Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivagangai and other districts were released during the jallikattu held as part of the annual car festival of the Viruthapureeswarar temple in the village.

The event started around 9 a.m. and went on till 4 p.m.

One of the spectators, Chinnadurai, 32, son of Rama Konar, of Avudayankadu near Narthamalai, was gored by a bull when he was watching the event , police said.

He was rushed to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injures.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2020 12:59:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/spectator-killed-during-jallikattu-in-pudukottai/article31012283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY