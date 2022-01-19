Spectator gored to death in jallikattu near Tiruchi

45 persons, including a constable, were injured at Navalurkuttapattu

A spectator was gored to death and 45 others, including a constable, were injured in a jallikattu organised as part of the Pongal festivities at Navalurkuttapattu near here on Tuesday.

The police identified the deceased as B. Vinod Kumar, 29, of Navalurkuttapattu. He worked at a private company.

Vinod Kumar sustained a grievous injury at the collection point, having been gored by one of the bulls that was released from ‘vaadivaasal’. He was rushed to hospital. But he died on the way, said police sources.

Kasinathan, a constable attached to the Armed Reserve, was injured in the right forehand when a bull bumped into him. He was treated on the spot by a medical team deployed for the event. Among the other injured were 21 tamers, 13 bull-owners and 10 spectators. Thirty-five persons were treated for injuries as out-patients at the venue, while 10 others were referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchi.

A total of 510 bulls were released and about 380 bull-tamers took part in batches at the six-hour event.

Manju virattu death

Meanwhile, one person was killed and scores were injured in the traditional manju virattu held without police permission at Kandipatti in Sivaganga district.

The deceased was identified as A. Malaisamy, 52, of Paganeri.