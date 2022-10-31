Specialists discuss ways to treat chronic pain and advise people against self-medication

About 85% of all patients with chronic pain are treated with conservative medications and lifestyle modifications, say doctors

At a given point in time, around 19% adults in India live with chronic pain while the prevalence of undiagnosed and untreated pain among Indian women aged 25-45 is as high as 25%.

The prevalence rate of pain rises among those aged over 60, according to panellists at a webinar on “Pain Management – Pain is inevitable suffering is optional.” It was jointly organised by The Hindu and Naruvi Hospital on Monday.

J. Jayasudha, consultant pain physician at the hospital in Vellore, explained that 85% of all pain is treated with conservative methods and lifestyle modifications. “People should understand that chronic pain is not a symptom but a complex disease and requires focussed treatment,” she said.

Karthic Natarajan, pain and interventional spine physician at Synapse Pain and Spine Clinic and Apollo Hospital, said a person should be aware of ergonomic sitting posture, neutral neck positions; sleep on firm bed mattresses and use medium size pillows; the correct way of lifting heavy objects; avoid long ride on two-wheelers on bad roads; walk regularly; maintain ideal body weight; and stay hydrated.

“We get only one spine that cannot be replaced like we medically do with the joints.” he pointed out.

Consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist at Naruvi Hospital, Vellore, Shinika explained that often people come with multiple and physical body symptoms such as abdominal pain or head ache, but investigations would reveal no contraindication. That is when the need to look into the clinical features of depression arises, she said.

The doctors advised against self-medication to treat pain. A paracetamol would give short term relief but people must consult a pain physician, they said.