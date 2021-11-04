Special wards opened across State for treatment of burns

They will operate at government district headquarters hospitals and medical college hospitals

Special wards were opened for treatment of burns caused by firecrackers at all government district headquarters hospitals and government medical college hospitals in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday.

The Minister, who inspected the burns ward at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, urged people to take utmost care while handling firecrackers. At the KMC, 22 beds — a special ward with 12 beds for the treatment of burns on the second floor and a ward with 10 beds on the ground floor — were readied. As for the number of persons who sustained cracker injuries in the last few years, Mr. Subramanian said 123 persons sustained injuries across the State in 2018, 242 persons in 2019 and 154 persons in 2020. At the KMC, 42 persons were treated for cracker injuries in 2016, 55 in 2017, 25 in 2018 and 55 in 2019. Last year, during the pandemic, the number of persons who sustained injuries reduced to 13.

About 60 lakh persons are due for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Work to identify them is under way, he said. The first dose coverage in the State stood at 71% and the second dose coverage at 31%. So far, 5.93 crore persons had been vaccinated, and nearly 60 lakh doses were available.

Mr. Subramanian said 32,260 tests were performed last year for dengue. This year, 1,08,405 tests had been conducted so far. The disease was under control. There were 489 active cases as of now, while 25-40 cases were reported a day, he said.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Director of Medical Education R. Narayanababu and KMC Dean R. Shanthimalar were present.